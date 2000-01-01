Future Data Group Ltd (SEHK:8229)
- Market CapHKD56.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8229
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG3729W1069
Future Data Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiaries provides integrated systems with network connectivity, cloud computing and security elements, and maintenance service.