Future First Technologies Ltd, formerly PS&C Ltd is an IT professional services provider to corporations and all levels of government in Australia. The company's operating segment include People and farmbuy.com. It generates maximum revenue from the People segment. The People segment is involved in sourcing and providing specialist consultants to customers for medium and long-term ICT projects. Its farmbuy.com segment provides digital advertising and marketing services to Australian agriculture and real estate companies.PS&C Ltd is an IT professional services provider to corporations and all levels of government in Australia. It operates in the following business segments, namely People, Security, and Communication.