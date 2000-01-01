Future First Technologies Ltd (ASX:FFT)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FFT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FFT
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:FFT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000PSZ0
Company Profile
Future First Technologies Ltd, formerly PS&C Ltd is an IT professional services provider to corporations and all levels of government in Australia. The company's operating segment include People and farmbuy.com. It generates maximum revenue from the People segment. The People segment is involved in sourcing and providing specialist consultants to customers for medium and long-term ICT projects. Its farmbuy.com segment provides digital advertising and marketing services to Australian agriculture and real estate companies.PS&C Ltd is an IT professional services provider to corporations and all levels of government in Australia. It operates in the following business segments, namely People, Security, and Communication.