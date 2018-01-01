Future Metals NL (LSE:FME) Share Price

Loading...

Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Prev. Close / Mkt. Open - / - Volume - 52w Low / High - / - Market Cap - P/E Ratio - Div. Yield -

Company Profile Future Metals NL is a mineral exploration company. Its Panton PGM Project is located in the East Kimberley Region of Western Australia. It mines platinum, palladium, gold, nickel, and copper. Symbol LSE:FME ISIN AU0000157745 Currency GBX

Loading... Loading Comparison

Latest FME News