Future World Financial Holdings Ltd (SEHK:572)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 572
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 572
- Market CapHKD486.730m
- SymbolSEHK:572
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINKYG3707A1004
Company Profile
Central Wealth Financial Group Ltd is an investment holding company. Its activities include trading business and related services, securities trading and investment, provision of financing services and property investment.