FutureFuel Corp (NYSE:FF)
- Market Cap$559.040m
- SymbolNYSE:FF
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorChemicals
- Currency
- ISINUS36116M1062
Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp through its subsidiary manufactures diversified chemical products, bio-based products comprised of biofuels, and bio-based specialty chemical products. The company’s two reporting segments include chemicals and biofuels.