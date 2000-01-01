Futuren SA Act. Provient Regroupement (EURONEXT:FTRN)

European company
Market Info - FTRN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FTRN

  • Market Cap€319.590m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:FTRN
  • IndustryUtilities
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011284991

Company Profile

Futuren SA is an independent producer of electricity from onshore wind power. The business activity of The company includes development of wind farm projects and construction of installations that generate wind power.

Latest FTRN news

