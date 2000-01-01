Company Profile

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd manufactures and sells glass to be fitted in automobiles. The company is principally engaged in providing total solutions of safety glass and automotive accessories for various transportation vehicles, including design, manufacture, and sale of automotive grade float glass, automotive glass, locomotive glass, luggage racks, vehicle window trims, and provision of relevant services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China.Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of automobile glass and float glass. With its business spread across China and the international market, it provides glass products for automobiles, and industrial technology.