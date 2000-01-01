Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd (SEHK:3606)

  • Market CapHKD63.899bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3606
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • ISINCNE100001TR7

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of automobile glass and float glass. With its business spread across China and the international market, it provides glass products for automobiles, and industrial technology.

