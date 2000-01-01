FY Financial (Shenzhen) Co Ltd Class H Reg S (SEHK:8452)
- Market CapHKD269.510m
- SymbolSEHK:8452
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- ISINCNE100002FQ6
FY Financial (Shenzhen) Co Ltd is a financial services company with a focus on providing financial leasing, provision of factoring and advisory services and the supply of medical equipmentin the People's Republic of China region.