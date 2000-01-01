Fyber NV (XETRA:FBEN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FBEN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FBEN
- Market Cap€71.070m
- SymbolXETRA:FBEN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINNL0012377394
Company Profile
Fyber NV is a mobile advertising technology company operating through its subsidiary. It has its focus on developing monetization solutions for connected devices.