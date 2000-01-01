Fyber NV (XETRA:FBEN)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FBEN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FBEN

  • Market Cap€71.070m
  • SymbolXETRA:FBEN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0012377394

Company Profile

Fyber NV is a mobile advertising technology company operating through its subsidiary. It has its focus on developing monetization solutions for connected devices.

Latest FBEN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .