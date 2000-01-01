Company Profile

FYI Resources Ltd is an Australia based company focusing on the mineral exploration and evaluation of potash projects in South East Asia and a Kaolin to HPA project in Western Australia. The company operates in two businesses and two geographical segments being high purity alumina exploration and evaluation in Australia and potash exploration and evaluation in Asia.FYI Resources Ltd is engaged in the mineral exploration and the evaluation of potash projects in southeast Asia. The Company operates in Australia and Asia.