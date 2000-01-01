G & M Holdings Ltd (SEHK:6038)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 6038
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 6038
- Market CapHKD198.000m
- SymbolSEHK:6038
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG345141025
Company Profile
G & M Holdings Ltd provides design and build solutions in relation to podium facade and curtain wall works, also provides repair and maintenance services.