G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Share Price

GMVD
G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd
North American company
Healthcare
Medical Instruments & Supplies
Company Profile
G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is a mobile health (mHealth) and e-health company. It develops and markets clinical and consumer medical-grade health monitoring solutions and offers end-to-end support for e-health projects. The company offers a suite of both consumer and clinical grade products and platforms which are positioned to reduce inefficiencies in healthcare delivery, improve access, reduce costs, increase the quality of care, and make healthcare more personalized and precise. Its operating segment includes Products and Patient Services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Patient Services segment.G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is a developer of electronic health technologies, and mobile health products and services. The company has developed two products: Smartphone G Medical Jacket and Wireless Vital Signs Monitoring System.
NASDAQ:GMVD
KYG394622081
USD
