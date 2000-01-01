G Mining Ventures Corp (TSX:GMIN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GMIN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GMIN
- Market CapCAD90.480m
- SymbolTSX:GMIN
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA36261G1028
Company Profile
G Mining Ventures Corp is focused on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Some of its projects include Fruta del Norte Project, Merian Project, Sabajo Project, Hard Rock Project and Boto Project.