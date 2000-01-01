G. Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WILC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WILC
- Market Cap$239.430m
- SymbolNASDAQ:WILC
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFood Distribution
- Currency
- ISINIL0010828585
Company Profile
G. Willi-Food International Ltd is an Israeli-based company engaged in the development, import, export, marketing and distribution of a wide variety of food products worldwide. The principal products in the import segment product line include Canned Vegetables and Pickles, Canned Fish, Canned Fruit, Edible Oils, Dairy and Dairy Substitute Products, Dried Fruit, Nuts and Beans, and Other Products. Its brands include Willi-Food, Euro European Dairies, Donna Rozza, Manchow, Gold Frost, Tifeeret, The Chef Dish, Art Coffe, Mr Chang, Muchi, Euro Butter, Euro Spread, Euro Cheese, Euro Cream, Euro Dessert, Euro Veg, Ha-Bulgaria, Gelato, and Emma.G. Willi-Food International Ltd develops, imports, exports, markets and distributes food products. It offers canned vegetables, packaged fruits, pickled vegetables, canned & frozen fish, pasta and edible oil, & among others.