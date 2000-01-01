Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd is an Israeli-based company engaged in the development, import, export, marketing and distribution of a wide variety of food products worldwide. The principal products in the import segment product line include Canned Vegetables and Pickles, Canned Fish, Canned Fruit, Edible Oils, Dairy and Dairy Substitute Products, Dried Fruit, Nuts and Beans, and Other Products. Its brands include Willi-Food, Euro European Dairies, Donna Rozza, Manchow, Gold Frost, Tifeeret, The Chef Dish, Art Coffe, Mr Chang, Muchi, Euro Butter, Euro Spread, Euro Cheese, Euro Cream, Euro Dessert, Euro Veg, Ha-Bulgaria, Gelato, and Emma.