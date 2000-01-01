G3 Exploration Ltd (LSE:G3E)
- Market Cap£17.950m
- SymbolLSE:G3E
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- ISINKYG409381053
G3 Exploration Ltd is an investment holding company. The company is engaged in the exploration, development, distribution, and sale of gas in China.G3 Exploration Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiaries engages in exploration, development and production activities of coal bed methane in the People's Republic of China (PRC).