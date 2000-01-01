G3 Exploration Ltd (LSE:G3E)

UK company
Market Info - G3E

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - G3E

  • Market Cap£17.950m
  • SymbolLSE:G3E
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG409381053

Company Profile

G3 Exploration Ltd is an investment holding company. The company is engaged in the exploration, development, distribution, and sale of gas in China.G3 Exploration Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiaries engages in exploration, development and production activities of coal bed methane in the People's Republic of China (PRC).

