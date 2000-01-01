Company Profile

G4S is a multinational security services company and constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. The company was formed through a series of large mergers, most notably in 2004 when British Securicor and Danish Group 4 Falck merged. G4S is now the world's largest security company and has operations in around 90 countries. With over 550,000 employees, it is also the world's third-largest private employer. The company offers a range of services from the supply of security personnel and response units to risk consulting and prison management.