G5 Entertainment AB is a developer and publisher of casual free-to-play games for tablets and smartphones. Its games are available on Apple's iPads and iPhones, Android-powered tablets, and phones. The company offers games such as Secret Society, Virtual City, Supermarket Mania, Special Enquiry Detail and others. Geographically the group operates through Sweden.G5 Entertainment AB is a developer and publisher of casual free-to-play games for tablets and smartphones. Its games are available on Apple's iPads and iPhones, Android-powered tablets and phones.