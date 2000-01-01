G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM)

This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market CapAUD878.940m
  • SymbolASX:GEM
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • ISINAU000000GEM7

Company Profile

G8 Education Ltd provides child care services including child care centers acquisition, early learning services, child care management, industry related project management and consultancy services.

