Gabetti Property Solutions SPA (MTA:GAB)

European company
  • Market Cap€17.370m
  • SymbolMTA:GAB
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • ISINIT0005023038

Gabetti Property Solutions SPA integrated real estate services, including brokerage, management and development of real estate portfolios. The company offers asset management, valuation and advisory consultation, and among others.

