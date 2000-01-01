Company Profile

Gabriel Resources Ltd is a Canadian based resource company. It is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal mining projects located in Romania. The company holds interest through Rosia Montana Gold Corporation S.A. held by Minvest Rosia Montana S.A. a Romanian state-owned mining company. Its project includes Rosia Montana and Bucium. It has two operating segment such as the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal mining projects located in Romania and the Corporate segment.