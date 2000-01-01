Gabriel Resources Ltd (TSX:GBU)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GBU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GBU
- Market CapCAD281.380m
- SymbolTSX:GBU
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA3619701061
Company Profile
Gabriel Resources Ltd is a Canadian based resource company. It is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal mining projects located in Romania. The company holds interest through Rosia Montana Gold Corporation S.A. held by Minvest Rosia Montana S.A. a Romanian state-owned mining company. Its project includes Rosia Montana and Bucium. It has two operating segment such as the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal mining projects located in Romania and the Corporate segment.Gabriel Resources Ltd is a natural resource company. The Company explores and develops precious metal mineral properties in Romania, particularly the Rosia Montana gold and silver project.