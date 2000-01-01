Gafisa SA ADR (NYSE:GFA)

North American company
Market Info - GFA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GFA

  • Market Cap$179.200m
  • SymbolNYSE:GFA
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResidential Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3626074005

Company Profile

Gafisa SA is one of the largest homebuilder in Brazil. The company is focused on upper and middle-income condos that are constructed mostly in the country's urban centers.

Latest GFA news

