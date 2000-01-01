Gaia Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GAIA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GAIA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GAIA
- Market Cap$156.640m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GAIA
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINUS36269P1049
Company Profile
Gaia Inc along with its subsidiaries provides yoga, fitness & wellness products with media, subscription & travel services to customers who value personal development, wellness, ecological lifestyles, responsible media & conscious community.