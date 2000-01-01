Company Profile

Gaia Metals Corp is a natural resource company. It is engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of properties. The company's properties include Hidden Lake Lithium, Silver Sands Vanadium, Golden Silica, and Pontax Lithium property, among others.92 Resources Corp is a natural resource company. It is engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of properties. Its projects include Hidden Lake property, Pontax River Lithium and Zim Frac Property.