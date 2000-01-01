Company Profile

GAIL (India) Ltd is an Indian natural gas processing and distribution company of whom the Government of India owns a majority of shares. GAIL India's core business is the sale and transmission of both natural gas and a variety of LPGs, or liquefied petroleum gases. The company segments its operations into Natural Gas Marketing, Transmission, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbon Production, and Exploration and Production businesses. GAIL India derives the vast majority of its revenue from its Natural Gas Marketing division. The sale of natural gas to industrial customers, such as power plants and fertilizer manufacturers, represent this unit's primary revenue stream. The company controls a majority of India's consumption and transmission market share.GAIL (India) Ltd is engaged in exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas value chain and related services. It is also engaged in manufacturing of petrochemicals and LPG and other Liquid Hydrocarbons.