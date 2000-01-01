Gain Plus Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:9900)

APAC company
Market Info - 9900

Company Info - 9900

  • Market CapHKD554.280m
  • SymbolSEHK:9900
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3708A1094

Company Profile

Gain Plus Holdings Ltd is a construction contractor engaged in subcontracting works providing RMAA services and building construction services.

