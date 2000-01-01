Gainey Capital Corp (TSX:GNC)

North American company
Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GNC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GNC

  • Market CapCAD4.210m
  • SymbolTSX:GNC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3631091095

Company Profile

Gainey Capital Corp is a gold and silver exploration company. It is focused on the development of El Colomo property which is located in Sierra Madre, Mexico.

Latest GNC news

