Galan Lithium Ltd (ASX:GLN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GLN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GLN
- Market CapAUD19.400m
- SymbolASX:GLN
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU0000021461
Company Profile
Dempsey Minerals Ltd is an mineral & oil exploration company engaged in identifying, acquiring and/or developing mineral projects. Its minerals portfolio includes Greenbushes South project and Socrates project. It also has Alasehir Oil Licence in Turkey.