Galane Gold Ltd (TSX:GG)
Company Info - GG
- Market CapCAD18.070m
- SymbolTSX:GG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA36316B1085
Company Profile
Galane Gold Ltd is a Canada-based gold producer and explorer. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition for, development of, and operation of gold mining properties in the Republic of Botswana and the Republic of South Africa.