Galane Gold Ltd (TSX:GG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GG

  • Market CapCAD18.070m
  • SymbolTSX:GG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA36316B1085

Company Profile

Galane Gold Ltd is a Canada-based gold producer and explorer. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition for, development of, and operation of gold mining properties in the Republic of Botswana and the Republic of South Africa.

Latest GG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .