Galantas Gold Corp (LSE:GAL)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GAL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GAL

  • Market Cap£3.700m
  • SymbolLSE:GAL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA36315W2022

Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corp is involved in the mining and exploration activities. Galantas owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland.

Latest GAL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

GAL Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .