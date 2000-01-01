Galapagos NV Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:GLPG)

European company
Market Info - GLPG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GLPG

  • Market Cap€5.727bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:GLPG
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0003818359

Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, involved in the discovery and development of small-molecule medicines. The company's product candidate portfolio includes Filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor to treat rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; novel therapies in cystic fibrosis (a chronic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system); GLPG1690, a selective autotaxin inhibitor with potential application in idiopathic pulmonary disease; GLPG1972 to treat osteoarthritis; and MOR106 to treat atopic dermatitis.Galapagos NV is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines which address unmet medical conditions.

