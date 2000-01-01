Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (TSX:GLXY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GLXY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GLXY
- Market CapCAD76.480m
- SymbolTSX:GLXY
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINKYG370921069
Company Profile
Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer.