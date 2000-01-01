Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd is one of the few casino license holders in Macau. It operates as an Asian-centric fully integrated resort. The firm's major properties include Starworld casino and Galaxy Macau Phase One and Two, with a hotel room inventory of approximately 4,300.