Galaxy Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:GXY)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GXY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GXY
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:GXY
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINAU000000GXY2
Company Profile
Galaxy Resources Ltd is a mineral resource company focused on lithium. The company's activities involve the production of Lithium Carbonate and explore for minerals. The lithium compounds are used to manufacture ceramics, glass and electronics and manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries. It is developing the Sal de Vida Lithium and Potash Brine Project in Argentina and owns Mt Cattlin Spodumene Mine in Western Australia and the James Bay Lithium Pegmatite Project in Canada. The company's segments are Australian operation, Argentina operation and Canadian operations.Galaxy Resources Ltd is a mineral resource company focused on lithium. Its activities involve production of Lithium Carbonate and explore for minerals used to manufacture ceramics, glass and electronics and manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries.