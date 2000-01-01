Company Profile

Galaxy Resources Ltd is a mineral resource company focused on lithium. The company's activities involve the production of Lithium Carbonate and explore for minerals. The lithium compounds are used to manufacture ceramics, glass and electronics and manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries. It is developing the Sal de Vida Lithium and Potash Brine Project in Argentina and owns Mt Cattlin Spodumene Mine in Western Australia and the James Bay Lithium Pegmatite Project in Canada. The company's segments are Australian operation, Argentina operation and Canadian operations.Galaxy Resources Ltd is a mineral resource company focused on lithium. Its activities involve production of Lithium Carbonate and explore for minerals used to manufacture ceramics, glass and electronics and manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries.