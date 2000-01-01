Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GALT)

North American company
Company Info - GALT

  • Market Cap$160.420m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GALT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3632252025

Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer.

