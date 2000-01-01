Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GALT)
Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer.