Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GLTO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GLTO

  • Market Cap$368.780m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GLTO
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS36322Q1076

Company Profile

Galecto Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics designed to target the biological processes that lie at the heart of fibrosis & impact a broad range of fibrotic & related diseases, including cancer. Its initial focus is on the development of small-molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 and lysyl oxidase-like 2, or LOXL2. Its product candidate GB0139 is for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung. Its product GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrosis related to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and GB2064, a selective oral inhibitor of LOXL2 that it initially plans to develop for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

