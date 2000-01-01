Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through organic production growth, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa. Its Asanko Gold Mine is a multi-deposit complex, with two main deposits, Nkran and Esaase, and a number of satellite deposits.