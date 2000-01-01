Company Profile

Galilee Energy Ltd is a Brisbane based energy company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of coal seam gas in the Galilee Basin near Longreach in Queensland. The group has tenement interests and exploration and evaluation activities in Australia, the United States, and Chile. The company projects include Glenaras Gas Project.Galilee Energy Ltd is a Brisbane based energy company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of coal seam gas in the Galilee Basin near Longreach in Queensland.