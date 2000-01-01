Galileo Acquisition Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:GLEO)

North American company
Market Info - GLEO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GLEO

  • Market Cap$176.260m
  • SymbolNYSE:GLEO
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorShell Companies
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3770A1022

Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp operates as a blank check company. The firm is formed under the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

