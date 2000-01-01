Galileo Exploration Ltd (TSX:VIZ)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VIZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VIZ
- Market CapCAD4.390m
- SymbolTSX:VIZ
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA3635461021
Company Profile
Galileo Exploration Ltd is a gold and base metals exploration company. It operates in two industry segments, being petroleum and natural gas and acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its project portfolio comprises the Majuba Hill Copper project. The geographical segments include the United States and Canada.Galileo Exploration Ltd is a junior gold and base metals exploration company. It operates in two industry segments, being petroleum and natural gas and acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.