Company Profile

Galileo Resources PLC is a focused resource company whose mission is to identify above-average projects where the fundamentals are fully understood and have been released by significant raw data capture. The strategy is to acquire projects where early risk has been mitigated and the major potential exists for value-add. The group's business is the exploration and development of gold, copper, rare-earth aggregates and potentially iron ore and manganese.Galileo Resources PLC is engaged in exploration and development of gold, copper, rare-earth aggregates and potentially iron ore and manganese.