Company Profile

Gallant Venture Ltd is an investment holding company. The company operates in different segments like Utilities which is engaged in activities of provision of electricity and water supply, telecommunication services and waste management services, Industrial parks which is engaged in development, construction, operation and maintenance of industrial properties, Resort operations which is engaged in provision of services to resort operation, property development which is engaged in activities of developing industrial and resort properties, and automotive which is engaged in activities of vehicle sales distribution, after-sales service, vehicle ownership financing, vehicle assembly, and spare part distribution. The company generates a majority of it's from revenue from automotive.Gallant Venture Ltd provides vehicle sales distribution, vehicle ownership, automotive parts manufacturing and supporting services. Also engaged in operation of industrial properties, providing electricity, resort operations and property development.