Galleon Gold Corp (TSX:GGO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GGO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GGO
- Market CapCAD10.900m
- SymbolTSX:GGO
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA36381N1024
Company Profile
Pure Nickel Inc is a mineral exploration and development company. It is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties in Canada & United States, including nickel, platinum group elements (PGEs), copper, gold, silver & precious metal.