Galliford Try (LSE:GFRD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GFRD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GFRD
- Market Cap£924.900m
- SymbolLSE:GFRD
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResidential Construction
- Currency
- ISINGB00B3Y2J508
Company Profile
Galliford Try PLC is a housebuilder and housing developer across the South and East of England and a provider of construction services throughout the United KIngdom.