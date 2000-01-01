Galway Gold Inc (TSX:GLW)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GLW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GLW

  • Market CapCAD3.540m
  • SymbolTSX:GLW
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3645842012

Company Profile

Galway Gold Inc is an exploration-stage company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties.

Latest GLW news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .