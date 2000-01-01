Company Profile

Gambier Gold Corp is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold, silver and copper properties in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Quebec. The company's projects include Hemlo West Gold; Urban Barry Gold; Wicheeda Rare Earths; and Return Lake PGM.Canadian Energy Materials Corp, formerly Canadian International Minerals Inc is a junior mining exploration company. It is engaged in acquiring and exploring its resource properties. Its projects include Manitou Cobalt and Wicheeda Niobium projects.