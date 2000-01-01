Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB)

North American company
Company Info - GAMB

  • Market Cap$253.890m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GAMB
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorGambling
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00BL970N11

Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Ltd is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a provider of digital marketing services in the online gambling industry. Its principal focus is on iGaming and sports betting. It generates revenue by referring online gamblers to online gambling operators.

Currently there for this company.