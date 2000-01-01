Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GH
- Market CapCAD199.500m
- SymbolTSE:GH
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResorts And Casinos
- Currency
- ISINCA36468B1040
Company Profile
Gamehost Inc provides hotels and gaming services in Canada. The company's operating segments include Hotels, Gaming, Food & Beverage, and Corporate and Other. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Gaming Segment.