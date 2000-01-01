Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GH

  • Market CapCAD199.500m
  • SymbolTSE:GH
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResorts And Casinos
  • Currency
  • ISINCA36468B1040

Company Profile

Gamehost Inc provides hotels and gaming services in Canada. The company's operating segments include Hotels, Gaming, Food & Beverage, and Corporate and Other. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Gaming Segment.

Latest GH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .