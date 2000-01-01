Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC is a UK based company that designs, manufactures and sells fantasy miniatures and games related products. It carries the manufacturing activity in the UK and sells the same in the different region of the countries such as Continental Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through various segments which are Sales channels, Product, and supply, Central costs, Service centre costs, and Royalties. The company offers more than 1000 products through there independent retail outlets in more than 50 countries.