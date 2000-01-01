GameStop Corp Class A (NYSE:GME)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GME

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GME

  • Market Cap$183.710m
  • SymbolNYSE:GME
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINUS36467W1099

Company Profile

GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United States. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, and video game accessories, mainly through GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania stores and international e-commerce sites, including www.gamestop.com, www.ebgames.com.au, and www.micromania.fr. The company has two main business segments: Video game brands and Technology brands. The technology brands segment sells wireless products and services and operates Spring Mobile managed AT&T and Cricket Wireless branded stores, along with the Simply Mac business.GameStop Corp is an multichannel video game retailer. It sells new and pre-owned video game hardware, physical and digital video game software and accessories through GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores.

Latest GME news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .